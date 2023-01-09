Blending no-till, cover crops and technology for success

By Matt Reese

Tim Norris went from farmer, to tech guy, back to farmer, and now on to a new, unexpected title: Outstanding No-Till Farmer.

At the December Ohio No-Till Council Conference, Norris was recognized for his new title earned through his work with his successful blend of no-till, cover crops and technology on his Knox County farm.

“We farm 800 acres of our own corn, soybeans, sunflowers and wheat and then we do about another 900 of custom planting and harvesting for neighbors. I grew up across the river on the farm that my dad had and it was a small corn, soybean, wheat, and oats farm — very diversified. And then we had a lot of cattle with some hogs, chickens, and sheep as well. By the time I was 18, I pretty much decided I wanted a grain farm. So my aunt’s farm, which was right across the Kokosing River, is where I started to grain farm in 1984,” Norris said.… Continue reading