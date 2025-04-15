Bloom-Carroll FFA wins state Agricultural Sales CDE

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA Reporter

Hard work, dedication, and a drive to learn led the Bloom-Carroll FFA Chapter to an unforgettable achievement. On Mar. 10, four chapter members competed in the State Agricultural Sales Career Development Event (CDE). To their surprise, they didn’t just perform well; they claimed the title of state champions.

“It’s a complete rush of emotions being named the state champions in the Agricultural Sales CDE,” said Reagan Bender. “It’s so exciting knowing all the hard work and hours you put into the competition paid off.”

Individually, the team placed as follows:

Ryan Bender, 4th place individual overall

Sadie Moore, 5th place individual overall

Henry Hoisington, 19th place individual overall

Reagan Bender, 23rd place individual overall

At the contest, 21 teams and 78 students competed. Only teams that won first or second in their respective districts advanced to the state competition, making it an elite event.

The Agricultural Sales Career Development Event (CDE) tests students' sales and marketing skills through a hands-on competition.