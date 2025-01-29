Blues Busters Part One: Sasquatches, coywolves, and other quirky Ohio tales you can’t miss

January may feel endless, but we’ve got the perfect antidote to those winter blues! Dive into a collection of the most bizarre and entertaining stories from our archives. From sightings of cougars in Ohio to the mysterious allure of Bigfoot, this first installment in our Blues Busters series takes a fun and slightly wild spin on country life. Get ready to laugh, wonder, and question everything you thought you knew about the Buckeye State.

Stay tuned for future parts in the Blues Busters series focusing on other aspects of Ohio country life!

Click on each headline or link below to view that story.

Reports of unusual sightings of big cats are not uncommon throughout the United States and Ohio. As our own Kim Lemmon reports from back in 2014 on where the case stood. Perhaps just as interesting as the story itself are the tales told in the comments about big cat sightings in the Buckeye State.… Continue reading