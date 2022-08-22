Boating accidents decline

By Dan Armitage, host of Buckeye Sportsman, Ohio’s longest running outdoor radio show

With the pandemic putting more people than ever on the water and consequent rise in boating accidents and fatalities, there’s some better news in the newly released 2021 U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boating Statistics.

The latest Coast Guard report shows double-digit declines year-over-year across the board in the main boating safety indicators. Boating accidents dropped 15.7%, injuries decreased 17.2%, and fatalities dropped 14.2%. The 2021 fatality rate decreased to 5.5 deaths per 100,000 registered recreational vessels, a 15.4% reduction from 6.5 deaths per 100,000 in 2020.

“The new report shows a dramatic decrease in injuries and fatalities, more than I can recall in recent memory,” said Chris Edmonston, BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water president. “However, even with COVID restrictions lifted and boating no longer one of the few ways to recreate with the family, operator inexperience remains one of the top risk factors contributing to accidents.” … Continue reading