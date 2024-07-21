Boating safety trending up

By Dan Armitage, OCJ outdoors writer

As a freelance boating writer, boat owner, and a U.S. Coast Guard-licensed Master Captain, I keep up on boating safety issues and trends. As part of my writing, I cover the Great Lakes for BoatUS Magazine, the nation’s most popular boating periodical, and always like to see good news from the USCG that I can share — such as this.

The recently released U.S. Coast Guard 2023 Recreational Boating Statistics shows some good news on the boating safety front, with fatalities falling by 11.3% to 564 from 636 in 2022, and overall incidents decreasing by 4.9% from 4,040 to 3,844. Nonfatal injuries also dropped by 4.3% from 2,222 in 2022 to 2,126 in 2023. Over the long haul, the Coast Guard report also noted that when the Safe Boating Act was first passed in 1971, the fatality rate was 20.6 deaths per 100,000 registered vessels.… Continue reading