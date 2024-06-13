Bower elected NCGA vice president

The National Corn Growers Association’s (NCGA) Corn Board has elected Jed Bower, of Washington Court House, Ohio, as the organization’s next first vice president for the new fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, 2024.

“It is an honor to be elected to this role by my fellow board members,” Bower said. “With a new strategic plan in place, this is an exciting time to serve in a leadership role on the board. I look forward to working with my fellow board members, in partnership with grower leaders and staff from across our national and state partner organizations, to lead NCGA toward a future that I am confident will best serve U.S. corn growers”

Bower raises corn and soybeans with his wife Emily and children Ethan and Emma on their fifth-generation family farm. Bower is a current NCGA board member, who serves as board liaison to the organization’s Stewardship Action Team, Field to Market and the National Coalition for Food and Agriculture research.… Continue reading