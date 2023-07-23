Bower re-elected to National Corn Board

Jed Bower, a Fayette County corn grower, has been re-elected to serve a second term on the National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Board.

Bower, who also serves on the Ohio Corn Marketing Program’s Board of Directors, was elected by delegates at the Corn Congress meeting in Washington, D.C. He will serve a three-year term, representing the interests of the country’s corn growers.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue serving on the Corn Board in this second term,” Bower said. “The work this organization does advocating for our fellow growers is incredibly important and I’m proud of the progress we’re making fighting for our farms. As we move forward, I’m particularly focused on the Next Generation Fuels Act and what it can do for demand of U.S. corn.”

Bower has served on several NCGA Action Teams, served as liaison to the National Pork Producers Council, and co-chaired Corn Vision 2020. Additionally, he is a past president of both Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association and Fayette County Farm Bureau.