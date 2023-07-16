Bowers joins OFBF state policy team

Whittney Bowers of Amanda has been named director of state policy and grassroots engagement for Ohio Farm Bureau.

Bowers returns to the Ohio Farm Bureau policy team after previously serving as the director of grassroots and political outreach from 2015 to 2017, then as a contract employee to manage the organization’s Agriculture for Good Government Political Action Committee (AGGPAC) activities.

She is a graduate of The Ohio State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications and Kent State University, with a master’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

Bowers, her husband, Brad, and their two children, reside on a multi-generation family grain farm with a cattle feedlot operation. They are Fairfield County Farm Bureau members.