Box tree moth found in Dayton

An invasive insect has been spotted in the Dayton area for the first time.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has confirmed a box tree moth (BTM) sighting in Montgomery County. After first being found near the border of Hamilton and Clermont counties in June 2023, BTM has also been detected in Warren and Butler counties.

The box tree moth is an invasive pest from East Asia that poses a threat to boxwood plantings and the horticulture industry. Boxwood is an important ornamental shrub that is a valuable part of Ohio’s nursery stock economy. Federal and state officials are asking the public and horticultural businesses to spot and report the box tree moth using ODA’s reporting tool.

ODA’s plant health inspectors and USDA staff will be placing traps and surveying the area to determine the extent of the population.

Residents can look for and report any signs of infestation by following these steps:

Familiarize yourself with the insect’s appearance and signs of damage on boxwood shrubs.… Continue reading