Brazil sees increase in corn exports

While Brazil is positioned to surpass the U.S. in corn exports this year, the data don’t indicate the trend leading to this development will necessarily continue, as the South American country faces many challenges when it comes to agriculture and trade, a national ag economist said.

“U.S. exports have been hindered by droughts that have affected key areas of the Corn Belt,” said Krista Swanson, NCGA Lead Economist. “But the U.S. has several relative advantages in the global corn market that can be harnessed to support our $90 billion corn industry.”

The U.S. is bolstered by far superior infrastructure and sustainable farming practices, Swanson said. For example, she said Brazil is 86.6% of the size of the entire United States but has just 25% of the roadway miles found in this country, of which only 12.4% are paved. Nearly 70% of roadway miles are paved in the U.S.

The comments were made during a joint press conference hosted by the National Corn Growers Association and the U.S.