Brazilian soybeans: not a disaster yet, but a serious failure is not impossible

By Daniele Siqueira, AgRural Commodities Agrícolas

I am writing between Christmas and New Year’s Day — that holiday week when we are not exactly sure about which day is which. Here in Brazil, many people take a break during this period of the year, and that is also my case. And, being in the Southern hemisphere, this is, of course, our summer break.

This spring/summer has been particularly hot and dry in southern Brazil, a region made up of three states (Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Paraná) that account for about 30% of the country’s soybean production. After good rains in October, the region started to experience a spell of dryness and above-than-normal temperatures that have weighed on the 2021/22 soybean crop prospects since then.

Things started to become serious in November

The first regions to feel the pain imposed by the effects of another La Niña (a phenomenon that sometimes reinforces drier periods that normally hit the southern states during this time of the year) were western and southwestern Paraná, where soybeans are planted between mid-September and mid-October.