Breanna Barker named Ohio Pork Council marketing director

The Ohio Pork Council is pleased to welcome Breanna Barker to the staff as the organization’s marketing director, beginning June 20, 2022.

“On behalf of the Ohio Pork Council Board of Directors and staff, we are excited to welcome Breanna Barker to our dynamic team,” said Cheryl Day, Executive Vice President. “Barker’s deep-rooted passion for agriculture and vast experience will assist Ohio pig farmers in promoting pork in fresh, innovative ways.”

Barker joins the Ohio Pork Council with a passion for agriculture built only through time in the industry. Raised in Weld County, Colorado, Barker was heavily involved in the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America, FFA, and 4-H. Barker spent time competing in events, such as prepared and extemporaneous speaking, dairy judging, and showing hogs, which instilled the drive to be an advocate for agriculture seen in her now.

Through many opportunities, Barker has been involved in agriculture throughout many states, including Colorado, Texas, California, Oklahoma, and now Ohio.… Continue reading