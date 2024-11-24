Bringing water quality lessons to life with GrowNextGen

Jeff Jostpille is a science teacher at Fort Jennings Schools. When he’s not inspiring students in the classroom, he finds himself in his role of GrowNextGen Teacher Leader. Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood recently caught up with him at Highbanks Metro Park where he was helping to lead the “Water Quality in the Classroom” event, an opportunity for teachers to hone their knowledge and lesson plans about the science behind agriculture’s impact on the environment. Learn more in this video.

GrowNextGen is a project of Ohio's soybean farmers and their checkoff.