BroadbandOhio awards Ohio State $125,000

BroadbandOhio has awarded $125,000 in grants to help establish high-speed internet connectivity to The Ohio State University’s Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London.

The center is part of Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) and is home to the annual, three-day farm show, Farm Science Review.

The agricultural connectivity will ensure that the center can be used as a demonstration area and proving ground for autonomous farming equipment, which promises increased efficiencies, reductions in environmental impacts, and enhanced overall productivity in the agricultural sector.

“As we continue through the digital agricultural revolution, reliable broadband is critical,” said Cathann A. Kress, Ohio State vice president of agricultural administration and CFAES dean. “We are grateful to BroadbandOhio for this investment, which will amplify our college’s research and delivery of cutting-edge technologies and practices to Ohio’s producers and agribusinesses through Ohio State University Extension,” which is CFAES’ statewide outreach arm.… Continue reading