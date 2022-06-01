Bt trait waits in the wings as soybean farmers struggle with SCN control

By Emily Unglesbee DTN Staff Reporter

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DTN) — It’s well understood that farmers need more options for control of soybean cyst nematode (SCN), the tiny root parasite that steals more than a billion dollars from soybean growers every year.

Soybean cyst nematodes, whose tiny white egg masses are shown above, have outsmarted many SCN-resistant soybeans, but a Bt soybean trait from BASF could offer growers a new mode of action — if they can wait until the end of the decade.

That’s why the scarcity of new SCN-resistant soybeans is frustrating for farmers like Aimee Bissell, a Bedford, Iowa, farmer who told DTN about her fruitless searches each year for a Peking soybean variety to grow. She wants to battle nematodes that have evolved resistance to the more common type of SCN-resistance, PI 88788, but market and industry forces have kept alternative resistance sources stalled. (See the full story here: https://www.dtnpf.com/…