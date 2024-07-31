Buckeye State’s bald eagle population thrives

By Dan Armitage, outdoors freelance writer

If great to share the news that the winged symbol of our nation is doing well in the Buckeye State, where the 2024 annual spring survey showed a robust estimate of 841 active bald eagle nests, according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife (ODOW). Last year, biologists estimated 910 nests in Ohio. Although the number of estimated nests is lower in 2024, key indicators suggest that Ohio’s bald eagle population is resilient and continues to thrive. The average nest success rate, which is the number of nests that have eggs or eaglets, this year was 82%, compared to 48% in 2022 and 73% in 2023. The number of eaglets per active nest was 1.6 in 2024, which is higher than 2022 (0.8) and 2023 (1.2).

The Division of Wildlife’s 2024 bald eagle nesting survey consisted of flying five blocks, each roughly 10 square miles, to search for eagle nests in woodlots and along rivers.… Continue reading