Buckeye Temp Tracker – April 22, 2025

The Buckeye Temp Tracker is powered by BA Genetics and takes note of soil temperatures in four counties each week. Check back each Wednesday for the next update throughout this planting season.

Each reading is in degrees Fahrenheit.

Morrow County

Corn Stalks – 49 degrees

Bean Stubble – 51 degrees

Perry County

Corn Stalks – 53 degrees

Bean Stubble – 55 degrees

Fayette County

Corn Stalks – 55 degrees

Bean Stubble – 58 degrees

Mercer County

Corn Stalks – 45 degrees

Bean Stubble – 45 degrees

