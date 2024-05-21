Buckeye Temp Tracker – May 21, 2024
The Buckeye Temp Tracker is powered by BA Genetics and takes note of soil temperatures in four counties each week.
In the interactive map below, click on the thermometer icons to see the soil temperature results from each of the four Ohio counties involved in the program.
Each reading is in degrees Fahrenheit.
Ashland County
Corn Stalks – 66 degrees
Worked Ground – 66 degrees
Fairfield County
Corn Stalks (worked and planted) – 66 degrees
Worked Ground (planted) – 66 degrees
Fayette County
Corn Stalks – 69 degrees
Worked Ground – 68 degrees
Mercer County
Corn Stalks – 73 degrees
Worked Ground – 71 degrees