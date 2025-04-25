Buckeye Young Shepherd’s Expo a huge success

By Roger A. High, OSIA/OSWP Executive Director

The 2025 Buckeye Young Shepherds Expo was held on March 16, 2025, at The Ohio State University OARDC in Wooster, OH. Approximately 100 youth plus 50 parents participated in the event. Several OSIA Lead Council members were also in attendance, making the total participation approximately 175.

“Our goals for this year’s educational topics were based in part on feedback from last year’s expo and from ideas generated within the Buckeye Young Shepherd’s Expo Committee,” stated Buckeye Young Shepherd’s Expo Co-Chair Jennifer Baird of Mahoning County.

One of the highlights of the day included Ohio State 4-H Extension Educator Jacci Smith presenting and providing sessions with a “Hands-on Lambing Simulator,” where participants were able to experience delivering lambs, including potential dystocia issues that they might observe in their sheep flocks. Another program portion included “The Why and How of Sheep AI” with Corvin Mull, DVM. Mull created a ewe out of a plastic barrel so the kids could practice sheep AI techniques using the real camera and instruments like the veterinarians do in their practice.… Continue reading