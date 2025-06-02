Building international relationships from the seat of a combine

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean check-off

In Episode 57 of the Ohio Field Leader Podcast, the OFL Roadshow makes a stop in Morrow County at the farm of Ray Van Horn. Dusty and Ray discuss the current planting season, and unique aspects of farming some of the gently rolling clay soils around Mt. Gilead. They also discuss the important role of agricultural commodity organizations and the value of building relationships to foster trade around the world, even from a combine seat in Ohio.

