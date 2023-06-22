Building relationships and exporting Ohio soybeans

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off.

In April two representatives from the Ohio Soybean Council visited Seoul, South Korea and Bangkok, Thailand. The visit was part of a trip coordinated by the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC). Their purpose was to share the message about Ohio soybeans. Bill Bayliss, a soybean farmer from Logan County, and Madison Layman, Demand and Market Development Manager with the Ohio Soybean Council were able to attend a couple conferences while in Seoul and Bangkok. These two regions are large consumers of food grade soybeans, and Ohio is well positioned to grow those beans for customers in those regions.

Along with building soy demand, relationship building and networking were also goals of the trip. “We often take for granted what we have in America,” said Bayliss. “As a farmer, I am often one of the first speakers on the agenda at these conferences.… Continue reading