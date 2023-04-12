Building soil carbon

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

The following revised article came from information provided by Jon Stika. Jon Stika is a retired Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) soil health instructor. He is also the author of A Soil Owner’s Manual: How to Restore and Maintain Soil Health.

Farmers are looking at carbon markets, just as they look at crop markets, to improve their bottom line. The goal is to transfer carbon from the atmosphere back into the soil. The real question is what conservation practices increase soil carbon? If a farmer is looking to sign a carbon sequestration contract, it makes sense they understand carbon cycling and soil carbon storage.

Carbon market contracts use the term “sequestered carbon”. Sequestered carbon includes oil, natural gas, and coal; carbon that is tied up. Do farmers want to sequester carbon or recycle soil carbon more efficiently? Soil carbon is one of the most limiting nutrients for improved crop production.… Continue reading