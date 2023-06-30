Bullish beans, bearish corn in big June 30 report

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

USDA numbers today include US Quarterly Grain Stocks Report as of June 1 and US 2023 Planted Acres. The quarterly stocks report will be the most watched report today.

US grain stocks: corn — 4.106 billion bushels; soybean stocks — 796 million bushels; and wheat stocks — 580 million bushels. US acres: corn — 94.1 million acres; soybeans — 83.5 million acres; and all wheat — 49.6 million acres.

Two big surprises today, corn acres at 94.1 million acres, bigger than expected, soybean acres 83.5 million acres, smaller than expected. At one point today, soybeans were up 80 cents.

Note: USDA reports today did not include supply and demand tables (WASDE) which is normal for the reports on June 30. The next WASDE report will be on July 12. That report likely includes U.S. corn exports declining at least 25 million bushels. However, don’t look for U.S.… Continue reading