Bullish numbers for corn March 28

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

U.S. corn acres were a surprise at the decline.

Have a safe weekend as your families gather to celebrate Easter in numerous family traditions.

One point to remember today. Rarely are both corn and soybean acres bullish or bearish. In addition, today marks the end of the week, end of the month, and end of the quarter.

USDA today released two reports, U.S. Prospective Plantings and U.S. Grain Stocks as of March 1. Those two reports detail U.S. numbers only.

Following the noon USDA report release, corn up 12 cents, soybeans up 2 cents, and wheat up 8 cents. Just before the report was released, corn was unchanged, soybeans down 12 cents, and wheat up 4 cents.

U.S. corn 90.0 million acres, last year 94.6 million acres. U.S. soybeans 86.5 million acres, last year 83.6 million acres. U.S. wheat 47.5 million acres, last year 49.6 million acres.… Continue reading