Bullish or bearish?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Last week:

• July corn was up over 20 cents

• December corn was up nearly 20 cents

• November beans were up 6 cents

• July wheat was up more than 45 cents

It has been 50 days since the start of the war in Ukraine and during that time:

• July corn is up over a $1 per bushel

• December corn is up nearly $1.25 per bushel

• November soybeans are up only 14 cents

• July wheat is up more than $2.25 per bushel

While beans were already up due to dry conditions in Brazil, concern over Ukraine’s loss of export capacity has shaken the corn and wheat markets causing prices to rally more than 20% in less than 2 months.

Reasons to continue being bullish

Ukraine

Ukraine will likely not get 25% to maybe as much as 40% of their corn crop planted this year.