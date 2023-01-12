Bullish report with corn and soybeans higher

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

U.S. numbers highlights: U.S. corn exports down 125 million bushels; corn for ethanol unchanged; U.S. corn ending stocks down 17 million bushels; U.S. soybean exports down 55 million bushels; US soybean ending stocks down 10 million bushels.

World numbers highlights: Brazil soybean production 153 million tons, up 1 million tons. Argentina soybean production 45.5 million tons, down 4 million tons.

Expect price changes for the grains to be immediate with lots of fireworks in the first 20 minutes after the reports are released.

Here’s your tidbit for the day. The January USDA report day has been bullish for grains with gains for the day taking place 70% of the time since 2007. Also, just a reminder that USDA in recent months has tended to punt, leaving many of the demand numbers unchanged when traders were expecting increases or decreases. At times it results in confusion, with the bubble above your head reading, “What were they thinking?” … Continue reading