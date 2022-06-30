Bullish soybeans

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Soybean acres were 2.1 million acres below trade estimates.

Just after the noon report release, corn was down 10 cents, soybeans up 12-15 cents, and wheat down 4 cents. Prior to the reports, corn was down 15-17 cents, soybeans down 13-20 cents, and wheat down 8 cents. Non-threatening Midwest weather along with disappointing weekly U.S. grain sales contributed to the price weakness for grains prior to the noon report release.

The USDA report day for today consists of two reports, 2022 US acres and June 1 U.S. grain stocks. This report day has been volatile in recent years. USDA will not publish supply and demand tables today. The next S/D report or WASDE, will be July 12.

U.S. acres: corn 89.9 million acres, soybeans 88.3 million acres, and wheat 47.1 million acres.

U.S. grain stocks as of June 1: corn 4.35 billion bushels, soybeans 971 million bushels, and wheat 660 million bushels.