Bullish wheat, bullish corn

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Corn is bullish because the yield was lowered 4 bushels for 2022. Wheat is bullish due to world ending stocks down almost 10 million tons.

Batter up! Today is opening day for the 2022-2023 marketing year even though the “season” is from Sept. 1, 2022 to Aug. 31, 2023. USDA today provides its first supply and demand tables (WASDE) for 2022 U.S. crops. It’s a long year when you consider that its first scrutiny begins nearly 4 months before the season ever begins.

Traders will quickly be drawn to the USDA expected corn yield for 2022. USDA’s February Outlook Forum detailed the U.S. new crop corn yield at 181 bushels. Today the yield was 177 bushels. The May USDA new crop corn yield has used the February Outlook yield each year dating back to 2014. The reality of a reduced yield with this report is low in spite of the slow planting progress to date. … Continue reading