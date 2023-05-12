Bullish wheat, neutral corn and soybeans

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

U.S. highlights: U.S. corn exports down 75 million bushels, U.S. corn ending stocks up 75 million bushels. U.S. soybean exports unchanged, crush unchanged, soybean ending stocks up 5 million bushels.

World highlights: Brazil soybean production 155 million tons, last month was 154 million tons. Brazil corn production 130 million tons, last month was 125 million tons. Argentina soybean production 27 million tons, last month was 27 million tons. Argentina corn production 37 million tons, last month was 37 million tons. USDA today projected China would be importing 98 million tons of soybeans during the current marketing year from September to August. Last month was 96 million tons.

Following the noon USDA report release, corn was down 4 cents, soybeans up 1 cent, and wheat up 18 cents. Prior to the report, corn was down 3 cents, soybeans down 4 cents, and wheat up 8 cents.

U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks: corn 1.417 billion bushels, last month 1.342 billion bushels; soybeans 215 million bushels, last month 210 million bushels; and wheat 598 million bushels, last month 598 million bushels.