Bumper soybean crop starts pressuring prices in Brazil

By Daniele Siqueira, AgRural Commodities Agrícolas

January has come to an end with Brazil’s 2022/23 soybean harvest behind schedule. According to AgRural, 5.2% of the area had been harvested by Jan. 26, compared with 10.4% a year ago and 6.6% in the five-year average. That means that approximately 8 million metric tons had left the fields by the date, below the 14 million metric tons harvested in the same period last year, when production was smaller due to drought, but the harvest was progressing more quickly.

The delay is caused by constant rains in top producer Mato Grosso and slower-than-normal crop development due to overcast skies in late 2022 in other states, especially in Paraná, Brazil’s number two producer. Although Brazilian farmers can catch up as soon as the weather conditions allow them to do so, the harvest delay impacted the export pace in January and will probably cause logistical bottlenecks in February and March.… Continue reading