Busch Light and John Deere partner to support farmers

Busch Light and John Deere, two longtime supporters of American farming communities, are joining forces this season to benefit Farm Rescue, a non-profit that provides immediate aid to farmers who have experienced hardship.

The iconic partnership will deliver two exciting consumer elements to raise funding and awareness for the challenges farmers face, including:

Limited-Edition “For The Farmers” Cans: Available at participating retailers May 16-July 3, consumers can purchase 24- or 30-pack cases of 12-ounce Busch Light cans with stunning farming graphics that feature John Deere’s logo and equipment. For each case sold during its limited run, Busch Light will donate $1 to Farm Rescue, up to a maximum of $100,000, with John Deere matching the beer brand’s donation.Cornfield Cornhole Consumer Event: Fans are invited to join a free, one-day experience on Saturday, May 21 in Big Bend, WI. A John Deere tractor and ground-posted slingshot will catapult hay bales across the cornfield to an oversized cornhole board.… Continue reading