Bush appointed to international role

Anthony Bush, an Ohio farmer from Morrow County, has been appointed to serve as a director on the board of MAIZALL, the international alliance of maize growers and exporters from Argentina, Brazil and the United States. He joins John Linder, NCGA’s chair, representing NCGA to the board.

Bush, a fourth-generation grain farmer, is also a board member for Ohio Corn and Wheat.

“Anthony is a nationally respected agricultural leader who will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the MAIZALL board,” said Chris Edgington, National Corn Growers Association president. “I can think of no one better to represent the American agricultural community as we collaborate with other farmer leaders from Brazil and Argentina to position the Americas for new trade opportunities overseas.”

Combined, MAIZALL’s three countries account for over 50% of global corn production and 70% of world exports. Bush will begin serving on the board, effective immediately.… Continue reading