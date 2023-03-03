Bush promoted to communications specialist at Ohio Farm Bureau

Amanda Bush of Edison has been named communications specialist for Ohio Farm Bureau. She previously was the organization’s executive communications assistant, a position she had held since 2018.

As part of her new role, Bush will focus on developing communications targeted to young members that results in increased program participation, engagement and membership growth.

Bush, a member of Morrow County Farm Bureau, is the fifth generation of her family’s grain farm. She also serves as a Morrow County Senior Fair Board director and as an adviser for the Morrow County Junior Fair Board.… Continue reading