But for the squirrels

By Dan Armitage, Buckeye Sportsman

Santa brought me the coolest gift over the holidays and its use has directly impacted my daily schedule, including meeting deadlines and eating properly. Newly attached to the trunk of a maple tree some 10 yards from the window next to the wrinkled leather recliner where I read the newspaper each morning is a bird feeder. What makes it special is that it is fitted with a solar-powered, motion-activated, wireless camera that feeds images and video to a dedicated app on my phone, showing whatever is dining from the tray of seeds. I can even share those photos and videos with friends. What’s more, it has a bird ID feature that will tell me what species I have attracted to the feeder.

That’s the best part, because I’m always curious about what species of birds I’m seeing in the yard throughout the season but can never seem to creep close enough to determine a positive identification.… Continue reading