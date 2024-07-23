Butter cow display (and ice cream) a highlight of the Ohio State Fair

On behalf of Ohio’s dairy farmers, the 2024 butter cow display at the Ohio State Fair salutes elite athletes.

The 2024 display carved out of 2,000 pounds of butter is a creative, fun way to showcase Ohio’s dairy industry and connect with Ohio State Fairgoers, said Pickaway County dairy farmer Greg Conrad, who milks 85 Ayrshire, Holstein and Red and White Holsteins.

"We're happy with this display every year. We're excited about it and being dairy farmers, we love the excitement around the State Fair. The dairy cow is a super athlete. We've made great strides in production year after year in in dairy farming. We try to provide all the nutrients that she needs to survive and thrive and give her the best comfort that we know how. We use a lot of superior genetics so that each generation has a better chance of being even better than the generation before," Conrad said.