Buying puts for price protection

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Corn closed last week 3 cents lower than the week prior. In 65 of the last 67 trading sessions, December corn has closed between $4.70 and $5. One positive was that corn did not make a new low for the calendar year.

Beans, however, had a great finish to the week by breaking out to the high side to levels not traded since mid-September. This might be attributed to the weather conditions in Brazil that could be causing some traders a bit of concern.

The Mato Grasso region in the north, where nearly 25% of Brazil’s beans are raised, has been hot and dry. While in the south, where another 25% of Brazil’s beans are grown, it has been very wet, which has delayed planting. However, there is a favorable weather window forecasted for next week that could allow for some planting advancement. Regardless, the southern areas still have until late November until delays would cause yields to be compromised while the northern areas are still early in the growing cycle.… Continue reading