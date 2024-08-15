By the bushel or by the acre

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

Just as important as understanding the agronomics behind crop production is understanding the economics of those crop enterprises.

“We don’t sell acres, we sell bushels,” said Andrew Armstrong, referring to a lesson he learned in his college business class. “When we evaluate our business profitability, we look at the cost per unit of goods sold, so cost per bushes is a more accurate assessment than cost per acre. This impacts how we treat some acres different than others based on the productivity of that ground.”

The philosophy now applies to every aspect of the farm.

"When Andrew came back (from college) to the farm he said, 'Dad, you figure everything by the acre, and that's wrong. We're no different than anyone that is manufacturing widgets. Every cost, everything that goes into a crop needs to be calculated per bushel.