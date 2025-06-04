Cab Cam: Corn planting nearly complete for Morrow County’s John Linder

“It will be as intended. Not necessarily as we planned,” says John Linder of Linder Farms in Morrow County – fitting words for the 2025 planting season.

In this Cab Cam, Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood caught up with him on June 3rd as he was wrapping up their final field of corn. The two discuss the delayed planting season, technology in the field, plus John’s selection for the Ohio Agricultural Council Hall of Fame Class of 2025 due in part to his involvement as a national farmer leader in checkoff organizations. Tune in for those topics and more.

The 2025 Cab Cam series is sponsored by Precision Agri Services Inc.… Continue reading