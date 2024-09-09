Cab Cam in the Cockpit – Ohio drought of 2024 from a unique perspective
Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net takes the Cab Cam series to new heights as he jumps in the cockpit of John Settlemyre’s Cessna for a unique overview of the Ohio drought of 2024. John, a Warren County farmer, took Matt on a swath of the some of the hardest hit parts of Ohio in early September.
The Cab Cam series is brought to you by Precision Agri-Services Inc.