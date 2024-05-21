Cab Cam: Planting into 6-foot (and taller) cover crops

In this Cab Cam, Dusty Sonnenberg of Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net heads to Henry County for a unique site as Kent Sonnenberg plants into six-foot and taller cover crops. The soil health-focused venture utilizes a roller crimper to get the job done in a year that’s been particularly good for spring grass growth. Tune in for the reasons why and what advantages they find in their system.

