Calculating nutrient value in fertilizer

By Greg LaBarge

Input suppliers have various fertilizer sources to meet a farm’s crop nutrient needs. Understanding how to compare nutrient costs is important to get the best value. Comparing fertilizer prices for a single nutrient source like 28-0-0 on a price-per-ton basis is straightforward. For example, $326 per ton is cheaper than $350. But if we want to compare the prices of 28-0-0, 46-0-0, and 82-0-0, we need to go a step further to make a price comparison. We want to calculate the nutrient cost per pound to compare prices with different sources with varied nutrient content.

The calculation for single nutrient products is simple, requiring two steps. Let’s use the example of comparing the nitrogen cost of 28-0-0 to 82-0-0.

Step one is to calculate the amount of nutrient or N in both sources. For 82-0-0, take 2,000 pounds multiplied by 82% (2000 x 0.82 = 1640 pounds of N).… Continue reading