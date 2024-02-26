California fuel standard updates leave biofuels behind

Growth Energy, the nation’s largest biofuel trade association, submitted comments to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regarding the board’s proposed changes to California’s low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS). Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor issued the following statement in response:

“While California has its sights set on the future, the state continues to overlook a significant challenge that it faces right now: decarbonizing the millions of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in the state that will continue to be on the road for decades.

“Despite its commitment to being an environmental leader, the state’s recently proposed changes to its LCFS ignore plant-based fuel options that could immediately help the state achieve its climate goals. Instead, the proposals put up roadblock after roadblock that prevent the deployment of crop-based biofuels — one of the only proven, drop-in solutions available today that can significantly lower the emissions of ICE vehicles.

“CARB’s proposed changes to crop-based biofuels’ status in the LCFS defy the program’s commitment to technology neutrality, fly in the face of the state’s administrative rules, and place an unfair burden on bioethanol that isn’t supported by science.… Continue reading