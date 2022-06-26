Camp Canopy awards nearly $8,000 in scholarships

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation concluded its annual Camp Canopy and presented graduation awards on June 17, 2022, at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum. This year, 8 scholarships were awarded to campers with a total of $7,750 by the following entities:

• Bryce Papp – $1,000, Ohio Forestry Association Foundation

• Lily McGraw – $1,250, The Ohio State University

• Aaron Sweitzer – $1,000, The Ohio State University

• Sam Cox (highest exam score) – $1,000, Hocking College

• Devin Lanave – $1,000, Hocking College

• Alex Bzdafka – $1,000; Zane State College

• Addison Woerner – $1,000, Zane State College

• Adam Burse – $500, North East Ohio Forestry Association

Campers learned forestry and wildlife skills like tree identification, wildlife management, silviculture, ecology, and forestry forensics. Exams were administered Friday morning and the highest scores received college scholarships if they wish to pursue a degree in forestry, wildlife, or environmental science.