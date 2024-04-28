Camp Canopy releases 2024 schedule

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation has released its Camp Canopy schedule for June 9-14, 2024, at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum. Registration is open to students who are entering ninth grade through graduating high school seniors.

“We are excited to teach our campers forestry and wildlife management tools like chainsaw safety and electrofishing this year,” said Marne Titchenell, wildlife program director for OSU Extension and camp co-director. “Wildlife biologists use electrofishing as a sampling method to study fish populations, and chainsaw safety is a critical skill for forest management.”

Campers will also explore forestry and wildlife topics like Ohio tree identification, geology, silviculture, reptiles, and forest products.

Over $8,000 in scholarships were awarded to campers pursuing a degree in forestry, wildlife, or environmental science in 2023. Many of today’s leaders in the industry and conservation organizations are Camp Canopy alumni, which is a testament to the long-lasting value that Camp Canopy has provided to the management of Ohio’s natural resources for well over 50 years.… Continue reading