Camp Canopy schedule released for 2023

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation has released its Camp Canopy schedule for June 11-16, 2023, at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum. Registration is open to students who have completed eighth grade through graduating high school seniors.

“We are excited to teach our campers wildlife management tools like trapping and banding this year,” said Marne Titchenell, wildlife program director for OSU Extension and camp co-director. “Wildlife biologists have historically used these tools to study wildlife, and they are still critical for managing species and habitat.”

Campers will also explore forestry and wildlife topics like Ohio tree identification, insects, silviculture, amphibians, and how the first native residents of Ohio hunted and managed forests. See the detailed schedule here.

Nearly $8,000 in scholarships were awarded to campers pursuing a degree in forestry, wildlife, or environmental science in 2022. Many campers have discovered their passion at Camp Canopy and pursued degrees and careers in these areas.