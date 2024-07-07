Camp Canopy scholarships awarded

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation concluded its annual Camp Canopy and presented certificates to campers on June 14, 2024, at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum. This year, seven scholarships were awarded to campers pursuing a major within forestry, wildlife, or environmental sciences for a total of $6,250.

Jacob Nelson (Steubenville) — $1,000, Ohio Forestry Association Foundation

Brenna Sampson (Deerfield) — $1,250, The Ohio State University

Megan Korn (Granville) — $1,000, The Ohio State University

Samuel Cox (Fayette) — $1,000, Hocking College

Griffen Jung (Miamisburg) — $1,000, Hocking College

Kylie Puckett (Mount Sterling) — $500 Zane State College

Marissa Funk (Boardman) — $500 Zane State College

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation hosts Camp Canopy annually to show students the career opportunities in the natural resources field, educate them in technical skills for forestry, wildlife, and conservation, and help campers achieve their goals of higher education in natural resources. Over 50 industry professionals volunteered their time throughout the week to instruct the future foresters, wildlife specialists, and conservationists of Ohio.… Continue reading