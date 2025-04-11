By Jim Harding, OFA Director of Workforce and Professional Development

For nearly three-quarters of a century, young Ohioans have been learning about and developing an appreciation for the forests and wildlife of our state. Camp Canopy (previously known as the Ohio Forestry & Wildlife Conservation Camp) began in 1950 and has welcomed more than 10,000 high school aged students. It is a testament to the impact that this camp has had on young people when you hear camp stories from many professionals throughout Ohio today.

Some young people arrive at camp having spent many hours and days exploring woodlands and wildlands. Yet, every year it seems that more and more campers arrive at Camp Canopy with relatively little experience in the great outdoors. Regardless of their level of experience, the camp always has new and exciting ways to get the campers engaged in their natural world. Campers experience what it takes to be a professional forester by practicing tree identification, forest measurements, and learning about silviculture and forest products. … Continue reading