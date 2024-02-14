Campbell wins 2024 Discussion Meet

Abigale Campbell of Washington County is the winner of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals 2024 Discussion Meet competition. The results were announced Jan. 27 during the YAP Winter Leadership Experience.

The Discussion Meet tests participants’ subject knowledge, problem solving abilities and personal and small group communications skills. It is designed for young agricultural professionals to work together to find solutions around issues facing agriculture today.

Campbell and her husband, Blake, are fourth generation farmers in their sheep and swine operation. They specialize in growing and direct marketing cut flowers, pumpkins, produce, meat, and wool products.

After obtaining her bachelor’s degree in agriscience education from Ohio State and her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Kentucky, Campbell is currently an agriscience educator and FFA advisor at Fort Frye High School. She is also a member of the Ohio State College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Alumni Board, the Barlow Independent Fair Board, and a teaching fellow with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.… Continue reading