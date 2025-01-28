Campbell wins AFBF Discussion Meet

Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professional (and former OCJ intern) Abby Campbell of Washington County is the winner of the 2025 American Farm Bureau Discussion Meet. The contest was held as part of the 106th American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in San Antonio.

The Discussion Meet simulates a committee meeting where discussion and active participation are expected from each participant. Participants build basic discussion skills, develop a keen understanding of important agricultural issues and explore how groups can pool knowledge to reach consensus and solve problems.

Campbell and her husband, Blake, are fourth generation farmers in their sheep and swine operation. They specialize in growing and direct marketing cut flowers, pumpkins, produce, meat, and wool products.

After obtaining her bachelor’s degree in agriscience education from Ohio State and her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Kentucky, Campbell is currently an agriscience educator and FFA advisor at Fort Frye High School.… Continue reading