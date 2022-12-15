Can drain tiles do more than drainage?

By Vinayak Shedekar and Elizabeth Schwab

At 40-foot lateral spacing, there are about 1,000 feet of tile installed in an acre of drained cropland. That certainly adds up! Have you ever wondered if the miles of tile drains in your fields could do more than just drainage? Let’s “dig deeper” and revisit all that a drainage system can do! If you can think of more than what’s in this article, send us a note!

Primary functions of modern-day drainage

In the US, drainage began in the 1800s with early settlers using surface ditches to drain swamp lands. The first recorded use of clay tiles was in upper New York state in 1838. The main purpose of drainage was to bring historically wet soils under agricultural production, with additional benefits of improved human health due to reduced risks of pests and diseases associated with waterlogged or marshy lands. Surface and tile drainage transformed the swamps of northwest Ohio into some of the best farmland in the state. … Continue reading